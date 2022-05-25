Prince Andrew doing ‘all he can’ to ‘make amends’ with royal family

File Footage





Prince Andrew is reportedly working overtime to ensure that he gets back into the good books of his family, especially the Queen, who is said to still be extremely found of her problematic son.

According to sources close to the royal family, majority of the members are vehemently ‘against’ the idea of Prince Andrew returning to public life as a royal, except for the Queen.

Mirror UK quoted a royal source saying: “Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal. He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.”

Andrew has reportedly been driving all the way to Windsor Castle from the Royal Lodge regularly to visit the Queen.

The insider added: “The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

Prince Andrew’s royal woes began over his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and he was then accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

He was subsequently stripped off his military titles and patronages, before retreating from public life and settling the sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre.