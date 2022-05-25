 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew doing ‘all he can’ to ‘make amends’ with royal family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

File Footage


Prince Andrew is reportedly working overtime to ensure that he gets back into the good books of his family, especially the Queen, who is said to still be extremely found of her problematic son.

According to sources close to the royal family, majority of the members are vehemently ‘against’ the idea of Prince Andrew returning to public life as a royal, except for the Queen.

Mirror UK quoted a royal source saying: “Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal. He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.”

Andrew has reportedly been driving all the way to Windsor Castle from the Royal Lodge regularly to visit the Queen.

The insider added: “The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family.”

Prince Andrew’s royal woes began over his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and he was then accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

He was subsequently stripped off his military titles and patronages, before retreating from public life and settling the sexual abuse case with Virginia Giuffre.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘not meant to last’ despite strong bond

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘not meant to last’ despite strong bond
Johnny Depp faces legal setback in Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp faces legal setback in Amber Heard defamation trial
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial: Key moments

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial: Key moments
Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider

Meghan Markle 'twisted' racism question about Archie, says Palace insider
Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'

Meghan Markle sister says father Thomas Markle is in hospital after duchess 'torture'
Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch

Jason Momoa is obsessed with Johnny Depp lawyer Camille, FAKE video goes viral: Watch
Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'

Pete Davidson responds to claims Kim Kardashian is making him 'sell his soul'
Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why

Kourtney Kardashian supports brother Rob Kardashian missing her wedding: Here's Why
Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video

Khloé Kardashian admits Kendal Jenner is 'not happy' about her cucumber video
'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

Latest

view all