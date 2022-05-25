 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
Amber Heard’s countersuit ‘a hoax,’ claims industry expert

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Industry experts believe Amber Heard’s “hoax” abuse claims have cost her almost $50 million in earnings.

This claim has been made by entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold, in a testimony for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There, she began by saying, “At a minimum of five years of losses, if you look at the film, the television, and endorsement contracts it's very likely that Ms Heard should have earned $45 million to $50 million over that time period.”

Before concluding she also testified to the fact of Ms Heard not being able to work in Hollywood after landing a multi-million dollar role in Aquaman.

She explained the reasons and added, “In the industry, they like her work. But they can't work with her right now.”

