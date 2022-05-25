 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard looks disappointed as her claims rejected in Johnny Depp trial

President of DC Comics-based film production at Warner Brothers, Walter Hamada has seemingly rejected Amber Heard claims as he testified about Heard´s contract with the studio for the Aquaman series on Tuesday.

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s lawyers called their first rebuttal witness after the judge denied the dismissal motion by The Rum Diary star.

Walter Hamada said that Heard´s compensation for Aquaman 2 was not affected by anything said by Johnny Depp´s former attorney, Adam Waldman.

He said it was not the practice of Warner Brothers to renegotiate contracts although he acknowledged that the studio did so for the other Aquaman star, Jason Momoa.

The DC boss went on to say there had been "conversations" about recasting Heard´s role in Aquaman 2 but that was because of a perceived lack of "chemistry" between her and co-star Momoa.

"The reality is it´s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry," he said. "You know it when you see it."

The Syrup actor’s legal team has claimed her role and compensation for Aquaman 2 was harmed by allegedly defamatory remarks made about her by Waldman.

Waldman´s statements form the basis of the counterclaim for defamation filed by Heard, who earned $1 million for "Aquaman" and $2 million for "Aquaman 2."

The latest photos of Amber Heard, circulating on social media, showed the actress looked disappointed after her claims were dismissed.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'only doing it for the money'
Camille Vasquez playfully grabs candy as Depp called 'narcissist' for eating in court: Video

Camille Vasquez playfully grabs candy as Depp called 'narcissist' for eating in court: Video
Caitlyn Jenner says it was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian to live with ‘complicated’ Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner says it was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian to live with ‘complicated’ Kanye West
Johnny Depp’s testimony of severed addressed by surgeon

Johnny Depp’s testimony of severed addressed by surgeon
Nick Cannon ‘keeps feeling nervous’ with every child’s birth

Nick Cannon ‘keeps feeling nervous’ with every child’s birth
Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: ‘Aquaman’ actor’s defense rests in defamation trial

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: ‘Aquaman’ actor’s defense rests in defamation trial
Nick Cannon claims he’s ‘not marriage material’ since Mariah Carey split

Nick Cannon claims he’s ‘not marriage material’ since Mariah Carey split
Giant gold coin unveiled to celebrate Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

Giant gold coin unveiled to celebrate Queen Elizabeth Jubilee
Amber Heard branded 'crazy' and 'jealous' by new Johnny Depp witness

Amber Heard branded 'crazy' and 'jealous' by new Johnny Depp witness
Prince Andrew wasted £500,000 royal money on extravagant trips: Report

Prince Andrew wasted £500,000 royal money on extravagant trips: Report
Brooklyn Beckham inks his wedding vows on arm as a tribute for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham inks his wedding vows on arm as a tribute for Nicola Peltz
'Prince Andrew should be 'thrown into Windsor Castle ditch' after banishment'

'Prince Andrew should be 'thrown into Windsor Castle ditch' after banishment'

Latest

view all