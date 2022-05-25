 
entertainment
Prince William, Kate Middleton's relationship on the rocks: 'Not expected to survive'

Royal experts admit Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship is “not expected to last” even though Duchess survived “intense” royal test.

royal author Andrew Morton made this claim during his interview with OK Magazine.

He was quoted saying, “In the beginning, nobody in the Royal Household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated, like most college romances which disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.”

“After he left college, William was doing all kinds of jobs, to get a sense of the Britain he will take over. Catherine was left to go her own way, but she survived.”

