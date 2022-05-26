 
Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Scott Disick was 'invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Scott Disick is braving through the emotional damage caused by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding.

Speaking to E News, a source close to the reality star reveals that Scott was indeed invited to the Italy wedding, but chose not to go for his mental peace.

"Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," the insider said. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there."

"It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," the source continued. "It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it."

Earlier in an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Scott admitted to Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian that he "wasn't that caught off guard" after ex-lover's engagement in 2021.

"I thought that they'd already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn't crazy," he added. "Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I'd heard that, life would've been over for me." 

