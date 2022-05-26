 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen ‘nurtures' Prince William and Kate to ‘avoid’ repeat of Charles, Diana

Thursday May 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reportedly wants to support and nurture Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship as much as she can in an effort to avoid the possibility of their marriage ending up like Prince Charles and Diana’s, a royal biographer believes.

Author Andrew Morton, who worked on Diana’s biographer with the late princess in 1992, commented on Queen Elizabeth’s role in William and Kate’s marriage in a recent conversation with OK! Magazine.

Talking about why the Queen is ‘fond’ of Kate and William, Morton said that Kate loving William for himself is why the Queen admires her. 

He then went on to say: "She spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Kate than she did with Charles and Diana… It's pretty clear she wasn't going to make that mistake again.”

The comments came just about a week after a French magazine published a false report suggesting that the Cambridge’s had split up with Kate already having moved out; the claims were also put to rest after the couple attended the Top Gun premiere in London together.

