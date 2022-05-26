Prince Harry, Meghan’s Jubilee visit to be ‘very stressful’ for William, Kate

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s presence at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen’s Jubilee next month will reportedly make Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘very stressed’, a royal expert has said.



Royal expert Angela Levin commented on the Sussexes UK return in a recent chat with The Daily Mail, and pointed out that their encounter with the Cambridges at the 2020 Commonwealth Service had been particularly ‘frosty’.

Levin said: “I think the St Paul's service is going to be very stressful for the royals, especially for William and Catherine, who feel Harry and Meghan have badly let down the Royal Family.”

She went on to state: “It will be just as frosty as the Commonwealth Service in 2020. The brothers will look serious and I suspect Meghan's Hollywood smile will be fixed.”

For those unversed, both Prince Harry and Prince William were pictured with frowns at the Commonwealth Service in 2020, just days before Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as working royals.