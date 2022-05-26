Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze as she unveils long straight hair and bangs

Music sensation Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm after unveiling her new look!

The Wolves crooner, 29, who recently stole all the limelight with her stellar performance as the host of Saturday Night Live, surprised her fans with her long, auburn hair extensions.

Gomez, who is weeks away from the premiere of the second season of Only Murders in the Building, took to her TikTok handle and revealed details about her new album while flaunting her long straight hair and blunt bangs.





The Same Old Love singer immediately started trending on social media, with fans showering love on her new look and posting about her hair evolution since 2008, 2016 and 2022.

“Straight hair selena is my favourite selena, she looks so gorgeous omg,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Selena Gomez with long straight hair is always a serve.”