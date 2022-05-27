 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for 'lying on the stand'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for lying on the stand

More than 100 hours of testimony over six weeks ended on Thursday in the bombshell defamation case with Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez cross examined Amber Heard.

Vasquez, whose previous interrogation of the actress turned the attorney into a legal star, asked Heard: 'Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?' Heard responded: 'I haven't lied about anything.'

Vasquez asked: 'When you told this jury you punched Mr. Depp because you thought of Mr. Depp pushing Kate Moss down the stairs, you didn't expect Miss Moss to testify that never happened?'

Heard replied, 'Incorrect, I knew how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny.

'Everybody who was around in the 90s and early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that. I did not expect her to show up or expect her to show up, it did not matter, it did not change what I thought on the stairs when I thought he was going to kill my sister.'

Heard was pressed about why so many other people came out and testified for Depp. She said: 'I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote that op-ed. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men'

Kate Moss told Johnny Depp 's $100million defamation trial that he never pushed her down the stairs.

Johnny Depp testifies for a second time: 'No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth'. Closing arguments in the case are expected Friday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to pay respects to shooting victims

Meghan Markle visits Uvalde to pay respects to shooting victims
Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice stepping into limelight following Andrew's downfall

Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice stepping into limelight following Andrew's downfall

Ray Liotta, known for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, dies at 67

Ray Liotta, known for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, dies at 67
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Male domestic violence survivors see trial as ‘turning point’

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Male domestic violence survivors see trial as ‘turning point’
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze as she unveils long straight hair and bangs

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze as she unveils long straight hair and bangs

Kim Kardashian apologises to her family over Kanye West's behaviour

Kim Kardashian apologises to her family over Kanye West's behaviour
Meghan Markle should ‘fix rift with royals’ if she wants political career: Expert

Meghan Markle should ‘fix rift with royals’ if she wants political career: Expert
Kim Kardashian faces backlash for pretending to eat in new food ad

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for pretending to eat in new food ad
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not in a position to say no’ to Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not in a position to say no’ to Netflix
Queen to ‘go out of her way’ to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK

Queen to ‘go out of her way’ to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to UK
Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says 'I'm sorry'

Harry Styles feels guilty after singing about drugs and breasts in front of his mom, says 'I'm sorry'
Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside

Elvis famed Austin Butler ‘confines to bed for a week’ after wrapping up the movie: Deets inside

Latest

view all