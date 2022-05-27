Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez questions Amber Heard for 'lying on the stand'

More than 100 hours of testimony over six weeks ended on Thursday in the bombshell defamation case with Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez cross examined Amber Heard.

Vasquez, whose previous interrogation of the actress turned the attorney into a legal star, asked Heard: 'Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?' Heard responded: 'I haven't lied about anything.'

Vasquez asked: 'When you told this jury you punched Mr. Depp because you thought of Mr. Depp pushing Kate Moss down the stairs, you didn't expect Miss Moss to testify that never happened?'

Heard replied, 'Incorrect, I knew how many people will come out of the woodwork to support Johnny.



'Everybody who was around in the 90s and early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that. I did not expect her to show up or expect her to show up, it did not matter, it did not change what I thought on the stairs when I thought he was going to kill my sister.'

Heard was pressed about why so many other people came out and testified for Depp. She said: 'I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote that op-ed. He is a very powerful man and people love currying favor with powerful men'



Kate Moss told Johnny Depp 's $100million defamation trial that he never pushed her down the stairs.



Johnny Depp testifies for a second time: 'No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth'. Closing arguments in the case are expected Friday.

