Friday May 27 2022
'Johnny Depp should ask Kate Moss out on a date when all this ends' urge romantics

Friday May 27, 2022

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss should get back together, urge the Pirates of the Caribbean star's fans.

On Wednesday, Kate took a stand via virtual disposition from London, explaining the reality behind an alleged altercation between her and Depp.

Amber Heard legal team amid their trial said that they had heard rumours that Depp pushed Kate down the stairs back they were still dating in the late 90's.

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” Moss testified in Virginia court.

“Johnny had left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and hurt my back,” she said.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain,” Moss testified. “And [Depp] came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Interested fans, who could not stop gushing over Kate's integrity and Depp's love for former flame, urged the two to get back together.

“Why has Kate Moss decided to testify? Does she still love Johnny? I hope and think so,” one hopeless #JusticeForJohnnyDepp romantic posted to Twitter.

“I hope after this is over, Johnny realizes Kate was the one to marry as a life partner. I hope he phones her up and asks her out on dinner date,”

“Johnny’s smile when Kate popped up on the screen? Y’all better get back together ’cause that cute,” an eagle-eyed trial viewer wrote.

Meanwhile, another asked: “Can we talk about how Johnny’s face lit up after seeing her face on screen?” 

