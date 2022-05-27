 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's trial 'turning into a battle': 'It's hideous!'

Friday May 27, 2022

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s trial ‘turning into a battle’: ‘It’s hideous!’

Legal and defamation experts believe Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial is starting to become “more of a battleground.”

This insight has been offered by attorney Rachel Fiset, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

He began by addressing some missteps made by Ms Heard in her testimony and explained, “She could have detailed much milder events to get over her hurdle of 'abuse.”

“The alleged abuse is so abhorrent that she set a very high bar to prove its truth, which may leave the jury confused on what would be necessary to show she was a survivor of domestic abuse as she claimed in the op-ed.”

“Given the wide disparity in each party's story, the jury has to decide what it determines to be domestic abuse inside the relationship and what [Amber's] 'truth' was in writing the op-ed. This trial has turned into a battle of he said, she said on these hideous allegations.”

When it comes to Ms Heard’s time on the stand compared to her ex-husband, Ms Fiset believes, “They are both passionate about their case. Johnny Depp, is well, Johnny Depp, and came across as sincere in his testimony but I felt he was definitely at the trial in a pursuit to clear his name and regain traction in his career.” 

