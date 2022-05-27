Camille Vasquez for President! Depp lawyer hailed after intense Heard interrogation

Camille Vasquez has become an internet Queen as Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard war is inches away from the verdict.

During an intense cross-examination on Thursday, Camille not only had Heard lose calm, but she also led the Aquaman star to admit that she wrote the op-ed for Johnny Depp.

"Vasquez in the beginning of her interrogation, asked Heard: "Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?" and throughout the sitting kept Heard under pressure to break the actress.

"What a brilliant lawyer! You are now a big inspiration to all young ladies across the globe," wrote on Twitterati.



"It is not just that Amber admitted to the OpEd being about Johnny (again). #CamilleVasquez just made Amber admit that her reason for writing the OpEd was malicious, which is one of the necessary parts for a defamation verdict.

"Amber: If I wanted to leak information I would have done it in a more effective way a lot sooner and a lot more.

Camille: So you testified earlier in the trial that you did not know how to leak things, remember that?

"Camille Vasquez for president"

"Camille got Amber angry enough to basically (verbally) hang herself here."

"This is as much of “real Amber” as you’ve gotten up on the stand."

"Camille Vasquez did not come to play. She came to exact justice. Watching her is a win for all women. #CamilleVasquez I feel powerful watching her work. She is a beast!" continued one.

"I’m still REELING how Camille got AH worked up to ADMIT she wrote the op-ed about Johnny..TWICE! And the fact Camille didn’t press her on it so she could wiggle out of it was GENIUS!" added one.

"How it started-

Amber: "The only one making the Op-Ed about Johnny is ironically, Johnny"

How it's going-

Also Amber: "I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him. That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed," commented one fan.

