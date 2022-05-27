 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish recollects her daytime TV debut at Ellen's show: 'I was so scared'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

File Footage 

Billie Eilish recalled her first daytime TV debut at The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she was 16-year-old and performed You Should See Me in a Crown.

The Lovely hit-maker was one of the guests to appear on the final episode of the show which ran for 19 seasons.

The Grammy winner told Ellen, “I was so scared. You started this show the year after I was born.”

“This was in my house constantly. Every day. I mean, really,” the singer added. “I would walk into the kitchen everyday and my mom would be watching you.”

Billie further stated, “I was just thinking about my first time sitting here. It was one of the first times I'd ever been on television and it was with you and it was insane.”

“I remember sitting here smiling and my chin was (shaking motion),” Billie recalled. “I'm feeling a little like that right now.”

The 20-year-old singer also updated fans on how’s she is doing in life to which she said, “I am so great. I am just having the time of my life. It's been so much fun. The world is coming back.”

“I'm doing shows and it's so good,” she stated, adding that she “just now starting to think of the next (album).”


