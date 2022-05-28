 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez calls out Amber Heard for fake-crying, 'sobbing without tears': Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Camille Vasquez calls out for fake-crying in court: Sobbing without tears
Camille Vasquez calls out for fake-crying in court: 'Sobbing without tears'

Camille Vasquez called out Amber Heard for putting on a 'performance' while sharing her domestic abuse story in court.

During her final arguments, the internet-favourite lawyer referred to words from Heard's acting coach on Friday at Virginia County court.

"Ms Heard's acting coach, Kristina Sexton, testified that Ms Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting. You saw it. Ms Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerative accounts of abuse and everything going on in her mind, almost a decade prior while enduring that abuse," said Camille.

"It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist," added Camille.

Amber Heard's acting coach, Kristinia, earlier in court revealed that the star would often cry during rehearsals.

“I would have to build in time because she’d be sobbing at the beginning of sessions, and we couldn’t work until we got her together”, Sexton said in a December 2019 deposition.

The acting coach also revealed that she could tell Heard’s tears were genuine because “ironically, she has a little difficulty crying acting-wise.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine spotted 'crying in court bathroom' after harsh battle
Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider

Queen will convey 'future of the monarchy' during final event of Platinum Jubilee: Insider
Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer

Amber Heard called 'Me Too without any Me Too': Johnny Depp lawyer
Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan guest was 'censored' to refute his 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW cheeky photos from wedding
Prince Harry launches new initiative

Prince Harry launches new initiative

Meghan Markle's Texas school picture called breathtakingly shocking

Meghan Markle's Texas school picture called breathtakingly shocking

Was Meghan Markle surrounded by photographers during Texas school visit?

Was Meghan Markle surrounded by photographers during Texas school visit?
Vomit, fighter planes and donkeys: Cannes highs and lows

Vomit, fighter planes and donkeys: Cannes highs and lows
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns out to be Eminem fan

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns out to be Eminem fan
Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case

Jurors start deliberations in Depp, Heard defamation case
Amber Heard paid $6 million in lawyers’ fees, claims attorney

Amber Heard paid $6 million in lawyers’ fees, claims attorney

Latest

view all