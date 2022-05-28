Camilla Vasquez says Amber Heard 'hit Johnny where it hurt-his children': Watch

Camille Vasquez accused Amber Heard of hurting Johnny Depp by taking a swipe at his insecurities.

During her final arguments, the internet-favourite lawyer thrashed Amber Heard Friday at Virginia County court.



"We heard from Mr Depp's security, who was aware of constant arguing in bickering. He witnessed Ms Heard calling Mr Depp names.

She added: "When you heard from Travis McGivern, who testified that Ms Heard called Mr Depp names likes washed-up, f*cking c**nt and worst of all, a f*cking deadbeat dad.

"Ms Heard would take the low blows and hit him where it hurts-his children," she added.

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018, identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the actor.