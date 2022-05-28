Piers Morgan's pal on Johnny Depp, Kate Moss past: 'Not for one NYC second'

Piers Morgan reportedly spoke to a pal close to Johnny Depp and Kate Moss about the duo’s former relationship and came to some shocking claims.

The journalist’s common pal, Janice Dickenson recounted her meetings with the Pirates of the Caribbean star and made some shocking admissions.

According to Marca she claimed, “I was on a flight from the Virgin Islands to St. Barts and the both of them had clearly been drinking, as I was clearly drinking on this air flight, and he was a total gentleman to her.”

“He was a total gentleman to me and I've run into Johnny Depp several times in Los Angeles after Happy Hour has like a long set, so to sit on Happy Hour, he was never violent towards anyone.”

Before concluding she also added, “And as far as Amber Heard saying that she had been tossed down flights of stairs or beaten up by Johnny Depp or anything like that. I don't believe it for one New York City second.”