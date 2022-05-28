Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: No clear winner in defamation trial?

As jury began deliberations in the defamation case between Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard after a six-week trial featuring blistering mutual accusations of domestic abuse, expert and entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian believes there is no clear winner in the case.



The Reuters quoted Mitra Ahouraian as saying, “I don't think it's a winning lawsuit for either of them, just based on defamation, just based on is there enough of a defamatory statement that rises to the level of being malicious, so both untrue and malicious and I don't think either case rises to that."

She also believes that Depp is not in it for the money, but for his reputation.

Earlier, the lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Amber Heard delivered closing arguments on Friday.