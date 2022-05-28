Prince Harry has lost royal 'fairy dust': 'Needs to make money'

Prince Harry is feeling unsupported after being shunned by the royal family, says expert.

Royal author and historian, Tessa Dunlop, told True Royal TV that the Duke of Sussex is in dire need to make money to secure his future. Harry is set to release a tell-all book about his life as a royal.

Ms Dunlop said: “It can feel very lonely if the institution shuts you out.”

She added: “I think Harry, more than anyone, realises he’s walking a tightrope.

“Yes, he needs to make money, and yes, the Royal Family has made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported.

“But he also realises, on a professional level, he needs some of their magic fairy dust.

“And, on an emotional level, they’re family.”

She continued: “So how much "tell-all" does he really want to do?

“I think that's going to be the great conundrum for him and his wife.”

Harry announced his book in 2021.

He began: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”