Saturday May 28 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to avoid ‘surprises’: ‘Can’t outshine royals’

Saturday May 28, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be avoiding any surprises in an attempt to avoid outshining the Queen at her own event.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie made this claim in his new piece for Yahoo!

It read, “As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week's announcements.”

“I’m told by a source that the Duke of Sussex had actually expressed some time ago that he and Meghan were very keen to be a part of the Jubilee engagements.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s increased outings spell warning: ‘All is not well’

Jennifer Lopez recalls having ‘terrifying’ panic attack due to exhaustion

Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings

Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’

Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’

Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit

Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard

Johnny-Amber trial telecast becomes ‘worst decision’ for sexual abuse victims

Marvel directors stand in support with Scarlet Johansson over Disney’s dispute

Millie Bobby Brown stalked by fan in London, stalker allegedly lied to sneak onto film set

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions

