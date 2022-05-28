Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to avoid ‘surprises’: ‘Can’t outshine royals’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be avoiding any surprises in an attempt to avoid outshining the Queen at her own event.



Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie made this claim in his new piece for Yahoo!

It read, “As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week's announcements.”

“I’m told by a source that the Duke of Sussex had actually expressed some time ago that he and Meghan were very keen to be a part of the Jubilee engagements.”