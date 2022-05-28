Jennifer Aniston still misses Brad Pitt?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who began dating in 1998 and tied the knot in July 2000, were one of much-loved couples of Hollywood.



Aniston set tongues wagging as she recalled the moments of her breakup with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

The Horrible Bosses star, 53, cracked a joke about her divorce from Pitt while discussing the aftermath of the Friends finale with Ellen.

The host of the show asked her how she coped with the end of the long-running sitcom, which aired from September 1994 to May 2004.

The Morning Show actress quipped “I got a divorce and went into therapy." She added, “And then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned in to the end.”

Her response to Ellen sparked reactions on social media as some think she still feels about her first love and ex-husband Brad Pitt, who was reported having affair with Angelina Jolie and went public with the Maleficent actress public after his breakup with Aniston.

Less than one year after the Friends series finale, Pitt and Aniston announced their split after four years of marriage.



The Oscar winner first met Jolie on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" while he was still married to Aniston. The two tied the knot in 2014 after nine years together but later split after two years of marriage.



Aniston, for her part, laughed about the drama during her Ellen appearance. “I just was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s make this a completely new chapter,'” the Friends With Money star joked to the comedian, 64. “Let’s end everything and then start new. It worked great!”

Though the pair’s split made plenty of headlines at the time, they’ve remained amicable with each other over the years. “Brad and I are buddies,” Aniston said during a June 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “We’re friends. And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all.”

Fans of the twosome clamored for a reunion after they were spotted hugging backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but an insider told Us Weekly at the time that it isn’t going to happen.

Interest in their relationship status hit another high in September 2020 when the pair appeared in a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with Aniston playing Pitt’s character’s crush.

Previously it it was revealed that there’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen. The exes actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together.



Jennifer Aniston, after her split from Pitt, reportedly dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer before she began her romance with Justin Theroux in 2011. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2015, called it quits in February 2018.