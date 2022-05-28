Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s increased outings spell warning: ‘All is not well’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s increased public appearances have reportedly started to spell warnings, as ‘all does not seem to be well’.



The Daily Mail’s editor Richard Eden made this claim during an interview with the Palace Confidential.

He was quoted saying, “I do sense there's a bit of trouble there really.”

“It's very curious all these photos of Meghan getting involved with all these polo events.”

“I remember writing about the polo back in Britain years ago that Meghan wasn’t very keen for Harry to play in polo matches unless it could be guaranteed that it would raise £1million for charity each time.”

“She felt that it was kind of beneath him to be playing in matches that would just make a few thousand pounds when he should be going for the big-ticket matches.”

"But here he is, playing polo every week, and we’ve got Meghan turning up at all these events, handing over trophies, the same way she turned up at the Invictus Games. To me, that’s an indication that all’s not well."