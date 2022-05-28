 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s increased outings spell warning: ‘All is not well’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s increased public appearances have reportedly started to spell warnings, as ‘all does not seem to be well’.

The Daily Mail’s editor Richard Eden made this claim during an interview with the Palace Confidential.

He was quoted saying, “I do sense there's a bit of trouble there really.”

“It's very curious all these photos of Meghan getting involved with all these polo events.”

“I remember writing about the polo back in Britain years ago that Meghan wasn’t very keen for Harry to play in polo matches unless it could be guaranteed that it would raise £1million for charity each time.”

“She felt that it was kind of beneath him to be playing in matches that would just make a few thousand pounds when he should be going for the big-ticket matches.”

"But here he is, playing polo every week, and we’ve got Meghan turning up at all these events, handing over trophies, the same way she turned up at the Invictus Games. To me, that’s an indication that all’s not well."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘monumental transition’ and ‘coming of age’
Jennifer Lopez recalls having ‘terrifying’ panic attack due to exhaustion

Jennifer Lopez recalls having ‘terrifying’ panic attack due to exhaustion
Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings

Johnny Depp's brutal texts about Amber Heard modelled on ‘literary giants’ writings
Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’

Prince Harry in ‘great conundrum’ after memoir rumors: ‘walking tight rope’
Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’

Kate Middleton Prince William ‘fear’ Prince Harry ‘out for blood’: ‘Wants limelight’
Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit

Monarchy's future in question following Queen's health, Andrew's scandal, Harry and Meghan's exit
Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard
Johnny-Amber trial telecast becomes ‘worst decision’ for sexual abuse victims

Johnny-Amber trial telecast becomes ‘worst decision’ for sexual abuse victims
Marvel directors stand in support with Scarlet Johansson over Disney’s dispute

Marvel directors stand in support with Scarlet Johansson over Disney’s dispute
Millie Bobby Brown stalked by fan in London, stalker allegedly lied to sneak onto film set

Millie Bobby Brown stalked by fan in London, stalker allegedly lied to sneak onto film set
Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions

Queens and tiaras on show at London Platinum Jubilee exhibitions
Nick Jonas does ‘this’ to entertain baby girl

Nick Jonas does ‘this’ to entertain baby girl

Latest

view all