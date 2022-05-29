 
Pete Davidson matches up to Kim Kardashian fashion game with Platinum hair: PHOTO

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson now have matching hair!

The former Saturday Night Live star was spotted outside girlfriend's SKIMS photoshoot over the weekend, sporting all-new platinum blonde hair to match Kim's.

Kardashian debuted her new hair colour at the Met Gala 2022, where she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe.

The 28-year-old comedian was seen donning a shower cap covering his newly dyed platinum blonde hair on Saturday.

Kim, on the contrary, rocked a tan SKIMs crop top and leggings set with sunglasses to accessorize.

The appearance comes after the SNL funnyman announced he is quitting the show after eight years.

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did," Pete wrote in an emotional note.

