Johnny Depp’s lawyers call Amber Heard a ‘deeply troubled person’

Johnny Depp’s entire legal team, including Camille Vasquez brands Amber Heard a “deeply troubled person.”

Inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom Mr Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez claimed, “There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom. And it is not Ms. Heard. … Mr. Depp experienced persistent physical, verbal and emotional abuse. … she said it in her own words.”

“She is a deeply troubled person, violently afraid of abandonment,” she also added before concluding her closing argument.