Sunday May 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not looking to heal royal rift during UK trip: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to visit the UK this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, a royal expert believe that the couple isn’t too keen on fixing their royal rift with the family.

A royal expert told OK! Magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are only visiting the UK ‘for the Queen’ and shouldn’t be expected to cater to other members of the royal family or to ‘heal their rift’ with William and Charles

According to Duncan Larcombe: “If you take Harry's recent visit to go by, make no mistake if they're back in the UK we know it's only because of the Queen.”

“They're certainly not flying back to see William, Kate or Prince Charles. So, I think they'll spend as little time as possible with them, but they will want to see the Queen,” he added.

Larcombe further continued: “It's clearly a trip not to let bygones be bygones and heal a rift, it's specifically for them to pay their respects to the Queen.”


