 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider
Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider

Insiders have just shed light on the rumoured ban on Amber Heard, in all matters concerning in Aquaman 2 promotional activities, posters and appearances.

This decision has come following a bout of research, which found that the mere mention of Amber Heard, in connection to films, TV shows, articles or endorsement deals results in immediate backlash from social media.

According to entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold, the actor has been ‘iced’ out of any promotional events for Aquaman 2.

According to Wrap, “Ms Heard was not invited to be either in the poster or to be at the [FanDome] event, and, in fact, they told her she cannot come.”

Arnold has also been hired by Ms Heard’s legal team to assess “reputational harm and economic loss that Ms. Heard incurred due to the defamatory statements”.

Back “In February 2021, there were conversations that Amber’s, I’m going to be technical with you, her option for employment was not going to be exercised. So they may not have hired her again.”

“Her management team fought very hard and they ultimately ended up hiring her, but not only because of what her management did, but also because star Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to her.”

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from 'Moana'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert
Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry after Megxit: Body language expert notes ‘vanished’ smile

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit

Prince Harry to fulfil ‘promise’ to Queen during Platinum Jubilee visit
Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee

Prince William, Charles ‘will only exchange pleasantries’ with Prince Harry on Jubilee
Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post

Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban sends fans wild with cryptic post
Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records

Amber Heard’s paranoia led her to use different name on bank records
Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde, Texas after school shooting
Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video

Cardi B can’t believe her eyes as she watches yacht sink, shares ‘crazy’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over UK return: ‘Not welcome here!’
What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?

What is an 'op-ed' and why did the piece destroy Johnny Depp life, career?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not looking to heal royal rift during UK trip: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not looking to heal royal rift during UK trip: Expert

Latest

view all