Amber Heard ‘unemployable’ after Johnny Depp defamation trial? Insider

Insiders have just shed light on the rumoured ban on Amber Heard, in all matters concerning in Aquaman 2 promotional activities, posters and appearances.

This decision has come following a bout of research, which found that the mere mention of Amber Heard, in connection to films, TV shows, articles or endorsement deals results in immediate backlash from social media.

According to entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold, the actor has been ‘iced’ out of any promotional events for Aquaman 2.

According to Wrap, “Ms Heard was not invited to be either in the poster or to be at the [FanDome] event, and, in fact, they told her she cannot come.”

Arnold has also been hired by Ms Heard’s legal team to assess “reputational harm and economic loss that Ms. Heard incurred due to the defamatory statements”.

Back “In February 2021, there were conversations that Amber’s, I’m going to be technical with you, her option for employment was not going to be exercised. So they may not have hired her again.”

“Her management team fought very hard and they ultimately ended up hiring her, but not only because of what her management did, but also because star Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to her.”