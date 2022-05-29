Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert

Amber Heard could face jail over claims she 'edited injury photos' at Johnny Depp trial, according to a legal expert.



Aaron Minc, a Defamation lawyer, told JOE that "a few days ago" he didn't think there was any chance Heard could face prosecution for anything she had said on the stand during her ex-husband, Johnny Depp's, defamation trial. But, after the case proceeded towards its conclusion Friday, he changed his mind.

"I think that, as this case goes on, and we start seeing more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath, that’s when it starts crossing the line into the possibility that she is fabricating evidence, fabricating photos, fabricating bruises, altering evidence and then submitting it," the legal expert said.

Minc said fabricating evidence is not only “really serious”, but also “really offensive” to the justice system.

“I would hope that prosecutors would take a close look at it because if there is very clear evidence that she did that, that should certainly be considered,” Minc said.

Minc added: "If it was proven that that was the case, and there’s certainly some questions being raised in the trial currently, that could potentially lead to a criminal prosecution and jail time.”