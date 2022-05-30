Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial puts their careers at risk?

After weeks of testimony in the bombshell defamation trial, that has aired the good, bad of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.



According to experts, whatever the verdicts comes in Depp's $50 million suit and Heard's $100 million countersuit, the fate of the celebrity duo's career will be decided in the court of public opinion.

Some Hollywood expert told CNN that "both are highly dysfunctional. Money is toxic and greed destroys. No one wins here."



Naturally, there are hurdles for both actors to overcome once their legal battle ends.



Amber Heard alleged that Depp was verbally and physically abusive. She also accused the actor of sexual violence during their relationship. While, Depp claimed that he has never struck a woman, denied Heard's allegation of sexual battery and called himself a victim of domestic abuse by Heard, which she denies.

Some experts suggest that film studios might be hesitant to engage with the actors entangled in a controversy that has played out so publicly.



The ex couple's lawsuits rest in claims that their careers, specifically their futures in respective film franchises, have been adversely affected.



Depp's team, during the weeks of testimony, has tried to prove that the actor, who portrayed Jack Sparrow in five films, was dropped from a potential sixth film in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise due to Heard's op-ed.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, told The Times that "the future is yet to be decided," regarding Depp's involvement in a possible next installment.



Whatever, closing arguments in the case are expected Friday and the jury is expected to begin deliberating Friday afternoon.



Some experts and film industry giant believe that Johnny Depp will be able to be cast in various independent films because he still has significant name value and there's an audience for him.