 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama
Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Khloe Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve to dish on her life as a single mom after getting cheated on by her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Getting candid about her life as a single mom, the 37-year-old reality star shared that she doesn’t feel lonely after parting ways with the basketball player.

“I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date,” she said during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, last week.

The Kardashians star, who shares a daughter True with her former love interest, expressed that she’s too focused on her work and looking after her daughter to feel lonely.

“I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy,” she said.

The podcast host also asked Khloe, "Kourtney told Kim that she's kind of copying her type in a guy and alluding to Pete Davidson. Are you gonna go in those footsteps and copy the type of guy vibe?”

“It doesn't seem like I would but, never say never,” the diva replied while smiling. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West ex Julia Fox wants to travel to space with Elon Musk

Kanye West ex Julia Fox wants to travel to space with Elon Musk
Mel B gets special birthday wishes from her fellow Spice Girls

Mel B gets special birthday wishes from her fellow Spice Girls

Snoop Dogg cancels all non-US shows ‘due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts’

Snoop Dogg cancels all non-US shows ‘due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts’
David Beckham drops throwback pictures as he wishes his sister Lynne on birthday

David Beckham drops throwback pictures as he wishes his sister Lynne on birthday

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy
Liam Payne's new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry

Liam Payne's new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry
Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance
Johnny Depp in good spirit as Amber Heard trial goes to jury

Johnny Depp in good spirit as Amber Heard trial goes to jury
Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could make a ‘surprise appearance’ on Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could make a ‘surprise appearance’ on Buckingham Palace balcony
Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Bella Hadid lashes out at Israeli Defence Forces

Bella Hadid lashes out at Israeli Defence Forces

Latest

view all