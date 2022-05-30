Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Khloe Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve to dish on her life as a single mom after getting cheated on by her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Getting candid about her life as a single mom, the 37-year-old reality star shared that she doesn’t feel lonely after parting ways with the basketball player.

“I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date,” she said during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, last week.

The Kardashians star, who shares a daughter True with her former love interest, expressed that she’s too focused on her work and looking after her daughter to feel lonely.

“I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy,” she said.

The podcast host also asked Khloe, "Kourtney told Kim that she's kind of copying her type in a guy and alluding to Pete Davidson. Are you gonna go in those footsteps and copy the type of guy vibe?”

“It doesn't seem like I would but, never say never,” the diva replied while smiling.