Monday May 30 2022
Kanye West's former flame Julia Fox embraces Kim Kardashian’s bleached eyebrows trend?

Monday May 30, 2022

Julia Fox is following Kim Kardashian’s fashion game.

The Uncut Gems star, who recently ended her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West, left onlookers in awe as she strutted down the sidewalk in a bold all-black leather ensemble, Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress was the cynosure of all eyes as she walked in an avant-garde look that included a dramatic cat eye and bleached brows, similar to reality TV star Kim.

Previously, Kim posed with her bleached eyebrows and bombshell blonde curled hair in a muted brown Skims set.

The transformation was part of her campaign shoot for the new Skims collection, which the business mogul and TV personality also shared pictures of on her Instagram.

Julia confidently channeled the 1980s-style power dressing and donned an oversize backless duster that had massively structured shoulder pads.

The actor and model belted her trench coat over a low-cut metallic top and a black leather miniskirt.

During her short-lived but highly-publicized romance with Kanye West, 44, the two stepped out in numerous eye-catching ensembles. Seen in January 2022
During her short-lived but highly-publicized romance with Kanye West, 44, the two stepped out in numerous eye-catching ensembles. Seen in January 2022

The former dominatrix sported thigh-high pointed-toe stiletto boots and black Latex gloves.

There are other celebrities who have also embraced the bleached eyebrows trend Lady Gaga, Maisie Williams, and Kendall Jenner.


Nick Jonas shares views on fatherhood: 'be present and thoughtful as possible'

Archie spotted with parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in rare outing

Queen Elizabeth choosing Lilibet over Prince Andrew? Royal aides spill details

Prince Harry looked for Diana in Meghan Markle, claims royal butler

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning Lilibet’s birthday at UK home: Details

Diana’s butler sounds off on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘concerning’ love

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’

Johnny Depp's kids coming to support their dad in defamation trial against Amber Heard?

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo

Sam Neill talks about working with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern after 29 years

Meghan Markle ‘never understood true royalty’: Report

