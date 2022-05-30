 
Monday May 30 2022
Joe Rogan lavishes praise on Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez

Monday May 30, 2022

Renowned media personality Joe Rogan showered Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez with praise, saying she's incredible at her job.

The UFC color commentator, on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, discussed the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation case, which came to its conclusion on Friday.

Rogan lauded the lawyer in his own words, saying:  "She's amazing. That lady is incredible. That woman's a beast. When she's questioning her [Heard] over whether or not she gave her money away, it's amazing."

The TV star also apologised for forgetting the name of Camille Vasquez, saying: "I should also apologize to the lawyer Camille. Her name is Camille. I referred to her as Claire before..." 

Camille has become an internet sensation as won the hearts of Johnny Depp's fans with her outstanding skills during the televised defamation trial.

The blockbuster defamation trial concluded after six intense weeks in the courtroom, which was also live-streamed to the world in its entirety. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the result as the jurors have been asked to deliberate before delivering verdict.

Joe Rogan believes Johnny Depp is a "nice guy" after revealing they spoke on the phone once on a previous episode of the JRE podcast. He also reassured fans that from his experience, the film star is a "good guy."

