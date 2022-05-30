Jung Ho-yeon opens up about her first reaction to Squid Game’s success

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has recently opened up about her first reaction to the Korean super-hit drama ahead of its release on Netflix.



While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed that after watching the drama, she sent a message to her director of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk and apologised to him.

“I thought I totally messed up. My first message to director Hwang after I watched Squid Game was, “I am so sorry,” she told the outlet.

The 27-year-old, who took on the role of Kang Sae-byeok in the, drama mentioned that the success of the survival drama left her speechless as she was trying to prepare herself for the bad reactions from viewers before its release”.

Meanwhile, Jung also spoke about the anxiety she had when preparing for Korean series and got emotional while describing how she dealt with it.

I’m reading a lot of scripts and just starting to educate myself. I just want to try everything so that I can have more of a sense of what I like, what I want to do,” she explained.

Jung added, “I just have to keep going even though I make mistakes. Even though I just cried right now. I do not even know why I cried, but I just have to fight with my anxiety and keep learning and trying.”

To note, the actress also received SAG Award for Outstanding Performance as a female actor for her role in this hit drama.