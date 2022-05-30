 
Monday May 30 2022
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is ‘very serious’, says source

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have taken over the spotlight as they are "more serious than ever," a source tells PEOPLE.

The singer, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Since then, they've been "finding ways to make things work" amid busy schedules for both. "What might have seemed like a fling initially, is now a committed relationship," the source spills.

"Harry is very smitten," the insider adds. "Olivia has very much brought out his romantic side. He also has tremendous respect for her when it comes to work. He would love to work with her again. They both support each other's careers."

Earlier this month, while chatting with Howard Stern for the latter's SiriusXM show, Styles was asked about Wilde and falling "in love" on a movie set. He instead, praised Wilde's directorial skills.

"Acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he said, adding, "Being able to trust your director is a gift."

And Wilde equally praised her boyfriend's work ethic: When she debuted the trailer for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon, she called the project "ambitious" and said that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation.


