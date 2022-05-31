 
Madonna leaves fans ‘scared’ with creepy post: pictures inside

Pop icon Madonna has scared fans with her latest social media post.

The Queen of Pop made sure all eyes were on her when she sported a bizarre black lace balaclava and plenty of bling while enjoying an evening smoking hookah.

The bizarre masked revealed only the 63-year-old hitmaker’s eyes and diamond-encrusted grill, which is on full show as Madge blows smoke to the camera.

Madonna's smile dazzled with her diamond grill 

Wearing a black Balenciaga jacket and rocking a long platinum-blonde ponytail, the Material Girl looks in high spirits.

Madonna's smile dazzled with her diamond grill 

The dazzling orange hookah pipe is in full view in the vid which is accompanied by Kendrick Lamar's smash hit Humble.

Madonna keeps her 18 m Instagram followers updated most days with new wacky snaps and videos as recently she got banned from broadcasting live on Instagram after it was revealed she was “going against...community guidelines”.

Incensed, Madonna shared a video online, writing: 'I've never worn so many clothes in my life.

