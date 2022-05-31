 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets

Kim Kardashian looked straight out of a Barbie movie in latest paparazzi photos.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder displayed her sultry curves for the camera as she walked in a head-to-toe pink outfit on the streets of LA.

Kim's new photos were taken as she left her SKIMS photo shoot and headed to Ripley's Believe It or Not on Hollywood Boulevard.

The mother-of-four paired her velour cropped Balenciaga hoodie paired and some skintight leggings with a mini pink bag.

Showing off her incredible figures, Kim sent fans in a tizzy with her sheer confidence and style.

Take a look:

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets


