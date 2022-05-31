 
Tuesday May 31 2022
Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Johnny Depp sweetly responds to his one die-hard fan

Johnny Depp apparently gave a perfect treat to his fans with his surprise appearance in South Yorkshire this week.

After leaving fans bewildered with his performance in Sheffield, the Pirates of the Caribbean star went about his night in the nearby Slug and Lettuce and Bronco's Rodeo.

Depp's one proud fan lost his sense to see the actor an could not believe the Hollywood's dashing star was standing in front of him.

"No it's not, no it's not, is that Johnny Depp?" one student can be heard asking. Depp responded as saying: "It certainly is," as he snapped selfies with fans who couldn't believe their luck.

After taking a break from his ongoing defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the USA, Depp made an unexpected visit to wow his British fans and  amazed them with his singing skills. 

