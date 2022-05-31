Johnny Depp's fans bring Pirates of the Caribbean boat in front of courthouse as jury deliberates

Johnny Depp's main goal for filing the defamation lawsuit was to clear his name, and the victory could help establish that something untrue was said about him.

Depp's some die-hard fans brought a car decorated as a ship from the Pirates of the Caribbean films out of the courthouse where a jury was deliberating the verdict on Tuesday (31 May).



The actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Tuesday ( May 31) marked the jury’s first full day of deliberation. It is not known when they will reach a verdict.

Johnny Depp is enjoying more support and coming out on top in the court of public opinion, which is more important than whether he wins his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

