Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s future plans post former husband Johnny Depp defamation trial have been unveiled.



As the jury deliberates on the verdict, Amber Heard is preparing for more epic movies.

On the work front, the Aquaman actress is slated to appear in two films Run Away With Me and In the Fire.

The Run Away With Me is a story of an American in Paris who falls for a model and the two become intertwined in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry, according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, Heard essays the role of a New York psychiatrist in In the Fire.

Apart from the new films, Amber Heard is planning to move to £1m mansion in California desert and spend quality time with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.