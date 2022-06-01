 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed
Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s future plans post former husband Johnny Depp defamation trial have been unveiled.

As the jury deliberates on the verdict, Amber Heard is preparing for more epic movies.

On the work front, the Aquaman actress is slated to appear in two films Run Away With Me and In the Fire.

The Run Away With Me is a story of an American in Paris who falls for a model and the two become intertwined in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry, according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, Heard essays the role of a New York psychiatrist in In the Fire.

Apart from the new films, Amber Heard is planning to move to £1m mansion in California desert and spend quality time with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. 

More From Entertainment:

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’
Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen
'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear
Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday
Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening

Queen plane urgently ABORTS landing due to lightening
Elon Musk former wife Talulah Riley finds new love partner

Elon Musk former wife Talulah Riley finds new love partner
Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’

Nicola Peltz reacts as Brooklyn Beckham gets a tattoo for her grandma: ‘My heart just melted’
Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

Shanna Moakler sold off her engagement ring from Travis Barker after his wedding to Kourtney

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy

The balcony: major moments of the British monarchy
Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp, ex Kate Moss back again after she testified in Amber Heard trial?

Latest

view all