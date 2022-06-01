Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles and his new bride Princess Diana made a history at the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1981 and the trend was followed by his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince William.



Heir to the throne, Prince Charles and Princess Diana kissed on the balcony after their wedding in 1981.

Andrew did the same after he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, as did Charles and Diana´s eldest son, Prince William, following his marriage to Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth, who has cut back her public appearances since last October and has difficulty standing and walking, is expected on the balcony on Thursday to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

From there, she will watch the ceremonial fly-past of military aircraft which traditionally brings her official birthday celebrations to an end.

She could also make a second appearance on Sunday with her three immediate successors -- Charles, William and his eight-year-old son George.