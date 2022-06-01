 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony
Prince Charles, Diana made history at Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles and his new bride Princess Diana made a history at the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1981 and the trend was followed by his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince William.

Heir to the throne, Prince Charles and Princess Diana kissed on the balcony after their wedding in 1981.

Andrew did the same after he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, as did Charles and Diana´s eldest son, Prince William, following his marriage to Kate Middleton.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth, who has cut back her public appearances since last October and has difficulty standing and walking, is expected on the balcony on Thursday to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

From there, she will watch the ceremonial fly-past of military aircraft which traditionally brings her official birthday celebrations to an end.

She could also make a second appearance on Sunday with her three immediate successors -- Charles, William and his eight-year-old son George.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘lacking compassion’ while Thomas Markle struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to spoil’ Jubilee with royal feuds
Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama

Halsey’s record label backtracks after TikTok drama
Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’

Liam Payne takes a jibe at Gigi Hadid’s old tweet referring Zayn Malik as ‘respectful man’
Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed

Amber Heard plans after Johnny Depp trial disclosed
ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’

ACLU demands ‘reimbursement’ by Johnny Depp: ‘Forced us to testify!’
Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why

Glee star Matthew Morrison dismissed from SYTCD show: Here's why
Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’

Hailey Bieber says she struggles with people-pleasing: ‘Really want everybody to like me’
Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen

Australia moves to become republic with 'reckless' step to drive out Queen
'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'

'Thomas Markle stopped being father to Meghan long time ago, leave her alone'
Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear

Meghan, Harry balcony snub 'way of stopping' Prince Andrew to appear
Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Queen will 'not allow' Meghan Markle a photography session on Lili's birthday

Latest

view all