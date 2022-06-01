 
Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks online: Watch

Ewan McGregor has recently condemned abusive fans for their atrocious racism against his Star Wars co-star Moses Ingram.

Moses, who debuts as Reva Sevanda in new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, revealed on Monday that she has been receiving racist, bigoted messages on social media after the show was broadcast last week.

On Tuesday, the franchise Stars Wars posted a video message from Ewan on Instagram and Twitter in which he defended the 29-year-old, saying, “there's no place for racism in this world”.

Ewan commented, “It seems that some of the fan base have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

Ewan applauded Moses for her exceptional performance in the series.

“She is a brilliant actor, a brilliant woman and absolutely amazing in this series,” adding that he had been “sickened to the stomach to know that this had been happening to her”.

In a video, the actor asserted, “I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses.”

He continued, “We love Moses, and if you are sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind.”

See Ewan McGregor's video message here:


