Johnny Depp to play Jeff Beck’s rest of UK tour as jury continues deliberation in Amber Heard case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who's impressing his fans with his music skills, could make an appearance at Jeff Beck’s show in Gateshead on Thursday, as well as for the rest of his gigs in the UK.



The 58-year-old, who is also part of the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, could join Beck at the rest of his UK gigs, an source has revealed. The two have been friends for years.



The dashing actor, who took break from his defamation trial against Amber Heard as the jury has started deliberation, wowed his admirers when he joined rock guitarist Beck on stage in Sheffield on Sunday to play together. Since then, Depp has made cameos at both Royal Albert Hall gigs of rock guitarist Beck’s in London, where he received a standing ovation from some fans.

Depp’s appearance at the Royal Albert Hall dates drew a celebrity crowd, including his former flame Kate Moss, who reportedly headed backstage afterwards to party with the band ad her ex-partner.

Jeff Beck is set to play Gateshead, in North East England’s Tyne and Wear, on Thursday, and then head to Glasgow on June 3, Manchester on June 4, and Birmingham on June 6. He will finish his UK dates in York on June 7, before taking a short break and heading to Helsinki for June 19 as he continues the tour in Europe.