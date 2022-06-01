Meghan Markle ‘told off’ by Prince Harry in unearthed clip from royal event: See

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last attended a Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019, and a video of them from the event ignited a social media fire at the time after fans appeared to spot the Duke of Sussex snapping at his wife, The Daily Star reported.

According to fans, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to have a major slip-up at the time during what was her last appearance at a Trooping the Colour ceremony.

A video from the event showed Prince Harry looking back and speaking to someone off camera. At that moment, Meghan also turned around and appeared to say something to Harry.

The Duke of Sussex then ‘muttered’ something to his wife, after which she faced the ground in a dejected way. She then turned back again, at which point Harry reportedly told her to ‘turn around’.

The video caused a major uproar at the time, with lip-reading expert Tina Lannin confirming what the fans thought Harry had said.

According to Lannin, Harry appeared to say: “No he hasn't. Oh fine. Turn around.”

Going instantly viral on royal Twitter in 2019, the video was shared widely by fans claiming that it was the first time they had seen Prince Harry ‘telling Meghan off’. 


