Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK arrival steeped in ‘darkness’ for Palace aides

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to land in the UK today, June 1, for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to land in the UK today, June 1, for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, however, The Daily Star reported that Palace aides have been ‘kept in the dark’ about their arrival.

According to sources, royal aides are ‘nervous’ about the Sussexes arriving for the Jubilee after details about their visit and their plan were kept carefully wrapped up, prompting suspicion among them that they would be bringing Netflix cameras along.

As per the outlet, “Courtiers have suggested there is ‘nervousness’ over the Sussexes’ arrival after reports they are in talks to film a reality show about their lives in the US.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan have maintained that the royal family have nothing to worry about and that the couple doesn’t want to take any attention away from the Queen.

One insider said: “There has been further contact between the Duke and members of his family, but any talk of them planning to cause a scene or detract from the Queen’s celebrations is nonsense. They are here to see family and enjoy what will undoubtedly be an incredible moment in history.”

