Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Johnny Depp reportedly left his London hotel on Wednesday after three nights performing with Jeff Beck as the jury reached a verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star was spotted leaving the 100 Queen's Gate Hotel London, where suites cost up to £2,390 a night, on Wednesday as his bags were loaded into a van.

The much-awaited verdict is expected to be read at the court in Fairfax, Virginia at around 4 p.m. local time. Depp will not be in court for the verdict due to "previously scheduled work commitments". While Heard is expected to be in court.

During his exit, Depp received two pirate hats from a person that act prompted the actor to smile widely.

Johnny Depp took much-needed break from bombshell trial and jetted off to the UK where he received hero's welcome after the jury in Virginia, US, began deliberating in the defamation claims of the actor and his ex-wife Heard.

