 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari opens up on equation with Britney Spears; says, ‘want to build future for children’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Sam Asghari recently talked about his equation with fiancé Britney Spears and maintained he’s a “normal person” despite being set to marry a multimillionaire pop star.

Speaking with GQ, The Can You Keep A Secret? Star and personal trainer spilled on his life with Gimme More crooner and said his days look like anybody else’s.

“I’m not a househusband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” Asghari said.

Despite his “specific” diet, Asghari avoids celebrity-beloved health food store Erewhon because of its extreme price tags.

“I don’t want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60,” Asghari, 28, shared. 

“I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children.”

Asghari’s frugality may come as a surprise considering whom he’s marrying, but he admitted they balance out spending by “trading off who pays for dinner” because he and Spears, 40, don’t have a “joint account.”

“We do travel a lot, and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive,” he explains, alluding to the various tropical vacations that they arrive at typically by private jet.

The pair have set a wedding date but they’re keeping it to themselves for the sake of their privacy.


More From Entertainment:

Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?

Why wasn’t Johnny Depp present at the closing trial?
Hollywood stars avoid expressing sympathy with Amber Heard

Hollywood stars avoid expressing sympathy with Amber Heard

Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana back Johnny Depp in case against Amber Heard

Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana back Johnny Depp in case against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp issues statement after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp issues statement after winning defamation case against Amber Heard

Heartbroken Amber Heard reacts to verdict:

Heartbroken Amber Heard reacts to verdict: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words"

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp leaves London Hotel as jury reaches a verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp asks jurors to give him his 'life back' during defamation trial against Amber Heard
Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith gives her two cents on Will Smith’s Oscars incident
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury reaches a verdict in bombshell defamation trial
Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside

Singer Jhene Aiko speaks up about mental health struggle: Deets inside
Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland

Zendaya has the SWEETEST birthday wish for Tom Holland

Latest

view all