Thursday Jun 02 2022
Elon Musk knew Johnny Depp would win defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Elon Musk, who kept away himself from Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, seemingly knew the truth about the couple's relationship as he did not indulge into the legal fight between the exes.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who was initially thought to be a witness in the trial against Amber Heard, had some idea that the actor's position in the case was strong and he also felt about his popularity.

He did not speak even a single word against him and adopted a very balanced approach towards the ex-couple: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," he wished.

The business tycoon kept himself away from the bombshell trial that aired good, bad and some dirty things about the ex celebrity couple.

Heard and Musk are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018 and the SpaceX boss was named on her witness list for the trial.

Heard's attorney, during opening statements, said that Depp had been “obsessed” with Musk. 

The former spouses’ agent Christian Carino previously testified at the trial that Heard was dating Musk at around the same time as she was trying to reconcile with her husband.

Musk avoided rift after knowing that Depp is attracting more support and coming out on top in the court of public opinion. However, his move did not fit well to Amber Heard who lost the case against Johnny Depp.

