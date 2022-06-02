Prince Harry and Meghan steal spotlight with their sweet gestures to royal kids as they reunite with Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stole the spotlight with their amazing first appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in the UK on Wednesday with their children Archie and Lilibet, joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour.

The Sussexex, who did not appear alongside the Queen on the balcony, watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

The couple enjoyed the moments with the various young royals at the Palace, including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.

Meghan and Harry, who was seen chatting with the Duke of Kent and at one point shushing the boisterous royal kids himself — have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their last appearance in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day as official working royals.

The Duchess looked smashing as she wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress, while donned a blue suit rather than ceremonial dress as he has in the past.

The Queen previously announced that only senior working members of the royal family will be included in the balcony appearance. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and have since moved to Montecito, California.

Earlier on the day, the Cambridge children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour. Later, Louis stole the spotlight with his expressive antics on the balcony.