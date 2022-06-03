Royal fans call for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's kids Lilibet and Archie

Royal fans have called for glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet after the Sussexes were spotted having fun with royals kids during Trooping the Colour.

People bemoaned the absence of Archie and Lilibet from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to playfully 'shush' other children within the family.



Meghan and Harry appeared at a window at Horse Guards Parade in her first appearance of the Queen's Jubilee. The Duchess was all smiles as she chatted with Savannah and Isla Phillips and Lena and Mia Tindall.

However, the non-appearance of the couple's own children, Archie, three and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, was noted by many on social media. Queen Elizabeth will likely to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on her first birthday for the first time.

One royal fan tweeted: "I'm praying the Queen gets some time with Archie and Lilibet. She's been waiting so long. I also hope that there is a special christening for Lilibet before Harry returns to the USA."



Another royal fam responded: : 'Where is their family? I can understand the baby staying with the nanny, but where was Archie? Why wasn't he at the window watching with the other children?'

A third wrote: 'Queen Elizabeth n Louis on the balcony were just a grandmother n her grandson!! Wish Archie n Lilibet were with her!!'

The Sussexes' Jubilee appearance is their first official royal engagement in more than two years. Lilibet has not been introduced to the Queen, or her royal relatives, while Archie has not been in the UK since he was six months old, after his parents relocated to Montecito.