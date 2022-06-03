 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Popularity rating suggests Queens choice Camilla is the future

Queen Elizabeth recently said that Duchess Camilla will be the Queen when her son Prince Williams becomes the king.

Royal fans and experts were all praises for Camilla when she accompanied her husband to attend a key event to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

Commenting on the way people reacted to the couple's presence at Trooping of the Colour, senior royal expert Charlie Proctor said, "Prince Charles and Camilla’s popularity rating has just shot through the roof."

He added, "Queen Camilla is the future!'

His views received mixed reactions from royal fans. While some people agreed with Proctor, others mocked him for his remarks.

