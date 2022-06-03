 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Amber Heard’s attorney confirmed that the Aquaman actor will "absolutely" appeal Johnny Depp’s win in the defamation case.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, the lawyer who represented the 36-year-old actor throughout the six week trial, said on Today show that Heard has some “excellent grounds for it.”

She said on the show, "We even had tried to get the UK judgment in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot. And that's one of the issues.”

“But also, a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in," Bredehoft added.

The jury ruled the verdict in Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favour on Wednesday as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the total damages to $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages.

On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.



