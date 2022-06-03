 
Meghan Markle RETURNs to royal life with post-Megxit listing in Court Circular

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made an official comeback in the royal diary records, reports Express.co.uk.

In a lengthy entry of the Court Circular, Queen aides listed the important sightings on June 2 event of Trooping the Colour while adding the estranged Sussex attendance. 

Harry and Meghan watched the flypast from the Major General's Office on Thursday. 

The Court Circular detailed all the working and non-working royals who watched the parade, after noting the special salute of Prince Charles, William and Princess Anner.

It read: "The Troops on Parade, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel James Aldridge, Irish Guards (Field Officer in Brigade Waiting), received The Prince of Wales with a Royal Salute.

"The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank and Mr Jack Brooksbank, The Earl and Countess of Wessex with The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent (Colonel, Scots Guards), Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and other Members of the Royal Family drove to Horse Guards Parade and witnessed The Queen’s Birthday Parade."

Meghan name made it to royal diary entry two years after Megxit. 

